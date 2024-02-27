Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $175.22 million and $21.98 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

