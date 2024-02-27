Covenant Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $6,426.16 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,594,263 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

