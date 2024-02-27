Moonbeam (GLMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.76 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $381.50 million and approximately $13.76 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,107,655,439 coins and its circulating supply is 837,049,438 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.