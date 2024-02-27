Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of FLUT opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.18. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.23.
About Flutter Entertainment
