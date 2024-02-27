Acala Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.58 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $107.58 million and $15.64 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015190 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015669 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,942.08 or 1.00074480 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00186203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008742 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10931411 USD and is up 5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $14,108,311.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.