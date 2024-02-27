MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.20.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $796.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $588.58 and a 200-day moving average of $474.12. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $809.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.61.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total value of $3,457,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,475 shares of company stock worth $55,295,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 271,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $70,990,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $41,969,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

