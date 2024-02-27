Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ANRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
In other news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,707,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,324,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alto Neuroscience Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes novel drug candidates in depression, PTSD, schizophrenia and other mental health conditions. Alto Neuroscience Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.
