Operose Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 624 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

NYSE BURL opened at $206.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $227.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

