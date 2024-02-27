Operose Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Operose Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AB. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.19%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.