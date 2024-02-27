Operose Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.2 %

GPN stock opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.05 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

