Operose Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $496,283.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,196,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $1,624,301.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,110,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $496,283.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,975 shares in the company, valued at $27,196,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,338 shares of company stock worth $65,976,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $204.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.26. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

