Operose Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $22,056,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,366,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after buying an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE ETRN opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Articles

