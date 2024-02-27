Operose Advisors LLC Takes $55,000 Position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

