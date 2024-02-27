Operose Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 697 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

