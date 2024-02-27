Primecap Management Co. CA Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

GMED opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.