Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Trimmed by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

View Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.