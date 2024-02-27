Profund Advisors LLC Sells 10,371 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOV. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of NOV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,715.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. NOV’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

