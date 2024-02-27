Profund Advisors LLC Invests $873,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 158.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 30,905 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,152.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 137,834 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $125.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average is $112.34. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.