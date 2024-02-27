Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,423 shares of company stock valued at $103,012,799. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $724.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $643.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.34. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

