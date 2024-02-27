Safe Bulkers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

NYSE:SB opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $500.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $82.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 442,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 372,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,096,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 124,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 965,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

