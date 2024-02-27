Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

APLS opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,552 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.