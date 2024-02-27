Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21, reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
Shares of BNS opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
