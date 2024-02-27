Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 244 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Terex were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Terex Trading Up 0.6 %

TEX opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

