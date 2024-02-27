Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $265,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DE opened at $363.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.