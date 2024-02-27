Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 265 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avnet were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 325,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 89,524 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Avnet by 971.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,405 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,730,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Avnet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,303,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Down 0.5 %

AVT opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

