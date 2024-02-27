Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 2,335 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $920.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.47. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

