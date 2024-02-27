Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 851 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SLM were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.