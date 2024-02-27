Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

DFEM opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

