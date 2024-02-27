Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.33 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $61.67 to $63.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 767,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,123,275 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
