Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

DAWN opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $116,128.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $49,440.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $116,128.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,648.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,781 shares of company stock valued at $240,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

