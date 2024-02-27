Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,728,000 after acquiring an additional 347,448 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,616,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,727.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,488,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.14.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,262,360.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $232.57 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.37. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

