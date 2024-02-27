BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,435 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BHP Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 170,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

