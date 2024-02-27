Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 112,123 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In related news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

