Profund Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Snap by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Snap Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $179,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 487,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,279.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $179,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 487,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,222 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

