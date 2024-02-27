Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after buying an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after buying an additional 1,659,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

