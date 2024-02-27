Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,325 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Arcus Biosciences worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

NYSE:RCUS opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $140,127.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

