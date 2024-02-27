Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

ZI stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

