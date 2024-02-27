Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696,201 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.23. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

