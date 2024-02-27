Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,023 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of UniFirst worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.68. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.83. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $150.50 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

