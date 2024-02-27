Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 702,265 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 702,265 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.