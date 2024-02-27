Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.88. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

