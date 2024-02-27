Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.26 Million Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $18,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Beverage by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,531,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.80.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

