Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.10

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Dynasil Co. of America Price Performance
Dynasil Co. of America stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Dynasil Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
