Whirlpool Co. (WHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $14.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE WHR opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 185,723 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

