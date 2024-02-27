Whirlpool Co. (WHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 on March 15th

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $14.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 185,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

