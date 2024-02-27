Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (MIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of MIG stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Tuesday. Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT alerts:

About Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital, private equity, management buyouts in the small to medium-sized unquoted and AIM listed companies operating in the Internet software and e-business, information technology, telecommunications, and media sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.