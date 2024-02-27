Lendlease Group (LLESY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on March 25th

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0319 per share on Monday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Lendlease Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Lendlease Group stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Lendlease Group has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.10.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
