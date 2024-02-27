Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.34

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alliance Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Alliance Trust stock opened at GBX 1,195.43 ($15.16) on Tuesday. Alliance Trust has a one year low of GBX 933.33 ($11.84) and a one year high of GBX 1,198 ($15.20). The company has a market cap of £3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,130.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,070.89.
About Alliance Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Trust
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.