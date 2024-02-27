Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 15th

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.50. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,337,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after buying an additional 33,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 841,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,761 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCRI

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.