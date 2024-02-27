Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

